South Africa: SA Records 31 Covid-19 Deaths

Government on Sunday announced a further 31 Coronavirus-related deaths and 862 cases.

The latest numbers are down from the 1 227 new cases and 81 deaths reported on Saturday.

Of the latest fatalities, 12 occurred in Gauteng, 11 in the Western Cape, four in Mpumalanga and two each in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

This pushes the death toll to 50 678, while the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has now peaked to 1 521 068.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%," the Minister said, adding that there are currently 29 516 active cases.

The information is based on the 9 255 492 tests conducted, 18 989 of which were performed since the last report.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated has risen to 101 841.

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is reporting 116 135 492 confirmed cases, including 2 581 976 deaths.

In addition, 249 160 837 vaccine doses have been administered as of 8 March, WHO said.