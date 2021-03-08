Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

5 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghindae (2), and Mahmimet (1), in the Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (19), and Northern Red Sea (11), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2418 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2922.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

5 March 2021

