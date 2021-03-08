South Africa: Kariega Police Vehicles Back On the Road After a Year

8 March 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Police in KwaNobuhle police station in Kariega (Uitenhage), Eastern Cape, say that all ten vehicles that were parked in the backyard of the station for almost a year because of minor faults have now been fixed. The vehicles included three double cabs, three single cabs, and four four-seater vehicles.

According to police officers, the vehicles had minor faults such as a dead light or a burst tyre. Only seven vehicles were working at the station. The precinct serves 100,000 residents in six wards.

On Friday morning a beaming officer, who did not want to be named, told GroundUp: "We are no longer under [such] pressure because all these vehicles are running. There were times when we could not attend social crimes, deliver protection orders or attend a crime scene. Residents would phone the top office and complain about us and we would be scolded whilst it was out of our hands."

SAPS provincial commander Sibongile Soci said, "It must be kept in mind that SAPS vehicles are utilised on a 24-hour basis ... and will from time to time be taken to the garages for mechanical failure."

"There is currently no shortage of vehicles in Uitenhage SAPS or Kwanobuhle SAPS ... There are sufficient vehicles available and those vehicles that needed minor repairs have been fixed and are back at their respective station," she said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

