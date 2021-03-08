Gambia: Blue Star, SK Utd Share Spoils in Km 3rd Division League Icebreaker

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Blue Star on Saturday shared spoils with Serrekunda United in the opening match of the 2020-2021 Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League campaign.

The Wellingara based-team and the Serrekunda base-club drew goalless in their opening league clash played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Both sides made an astonishing start to the match and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on their limited goal scoring chances thus the match ended goalless.

On Sunday Union United thumped Bakau united 2-0 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai, while Bakau Komani defeated Orange Stars 2-1 at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Speaking to Pointsports after the game, Muhammed Drammeh head coach of Blue Star said his team dominated the first period but were nervous in the second half.

"We came with an attacking formation and my player executed it to the maximum but failed to snatch the significant three points," Drammeh said.

He stated that they would go back to their training ground to prepare themselves fit enough for their upcoming league fixtures.

The head coach of Serrekunda United, Ebou Konteh, said he was impressed with the performance of his team in their opening league clash against Blue Star.

