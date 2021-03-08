Gambia: Ablie Jallow Scores in Seraing Crucial Win

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions midfielder, Ablie Jallow scored a wonderful goal during his Belgian side RFC Seraing 4-2 away win over RWD Molenbeek in their-nineteen fixtures of the Belgian First Division B (second division) played at the Edmond Machtens-Stadion on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's third goal in the 54th minutes.

Georges Mikautadze, Theo Pierrot and Antoine Bernier scored Seraing's first, second and four goals in the 11th, 25th and 93 minutes respectively, while Mayingila N'Zuzi Mata and Leandro Rocha scored RWD Molenbeek consolation goals in the 9th and 48th minutes respectively.

The goal was the fourth for Ablie Jallow in fourteen games for his Belgian Second Division side RFC Seraing this season.

'Germano' as he is fondly called joined the Belgian First Division B Side Royal Football Club Seraing (RFC Seriang) on loan for one year from French Ligue 1 side Metz FC last August.

The Bundung-born player has eight caps for The Gambia senior national team, scoring two goals so far.

The former Real de Banjul and Generation Foot player is playing an integral in The Gambia AFCON qualifiers under coach Tom Saintfiet.

The win has moved Seraing to second position with 38 points, while RWD Molenbeek is with one game less and occupy fifth position with 28 points.

