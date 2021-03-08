Gambia: Norwegian Charity Extends Largesse to 9 Major Health Posts

Kali-Ku, a Norwegian charity recently extended benevolence to nine major health posts within the West Coast Regionin The Gambia.

The donated items which include crutches, wheelchairs and new baby clothes, were donated to Sanyang, Brikama, Jiboroh, Pirang, Kafuta, Bulock, Besse, Somita and Sibanor health facilities.

The clothes were presented to Kali-Ku by "Knit for Life", another Norwegian non-profit charity that started operations in 2013 and ended its activities in 2020.

Ellen Lefdal, a member of Kali-Ku, said all the knitted baby clothes were hand made by people both in Norway and other countries across the world.

She on behalf of the charity thanked 'Knit for Life" for their generosity, further expressing optimism that more babies in the country will benefit from these clothes.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Omar Baldeh, In-charge at Sanyang Health Centre described the donation as timely, adding that the items are badly needed at their various centres.

Lamin Sayang and Modou Lamin Badjie, heads at Brikama and Kafuta Health Centres respectively, expressed similar sentiments, saying their health centres served a number of catchment areas within the region.

The donated items, they believe, would go a long way in complementing government's efforts in improving quality and better health services in the country.