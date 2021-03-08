Gambia: 4 Candidates to Run Under Independent Ticket in Dec 2021 Polls

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The Independent Electoral Commission has disclosed that four presidential aspirants will contest as independent candidates in the 4th December general elections.

The electoral body, however, did not disclose the names of the candidates. It is assumed that more candidates would contest under the independent banner as the country witnesses a proliferation of political parties.

As of 4th March 2021, The Gambia has 19 registered political parties, almost doubling the number of political parties from the last general election in December 2016.

Sections of the population are of the view that there should be a mechanism to prevent the further increase of political parties, adding some of them are just registered to seek their way into government through coalitions.

However, democratic and political rights advocates argue that proliferation of political parties is a sign of healthy democracy.

Gambian electorates are unfamiliar with choosing from dozen political parties during presidential elections as they have usually voted for the traditional/dominant parties in the past two decades led by the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), and United Democratic Party (UDP) and PDOIS.

According to political commentators, Gambia Democratic Congress GDC in the last presidential election proved it can rub shoulders with the so called big parties while the birth of President Barrow's National People's Party will make an added appetizer to the December polls.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.