Gambia: 4 Candidates to Run Under Independent Ticket in Dec 2021 Polls

The Independent Electoral Commission has disclosed that four presidential aspirants will contest as independent candidates in the 4th December general elections.

The electoral body, however, did not disclose the names of the candidates. It is assumed that more candidates would contest under the independent banner as the country witnesses a proliferation of political parties.

As of 4th March 2021, The Gambia has 19 registered political parties, almost doubling the number of political parties from the last general election in December 2016.

Sections of the population are of the view that there should be a mechanism to prevent the further increase of political parties, adding some of them are just registered to seek their way into government through coalitions.

However, democratic and political rights advocates argue that proliferation of political parties is a sign of healthy democracy.

Gambian electorates are unfamiliar with choosing from dozen political parties during presidential elections as they have usually voted for the traditional/dominant parties in the past two decades led by the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), and United Democratic Party (UDP) and PDOIS.

According to political commentators, Gambia Democratic Congress GDC in the last presidential election proved it can rub shoulders with the so called big parties while the birth of President Barrow's National People's Party will make an added appetizer to the December polls.