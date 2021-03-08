Gambia Retains Marble Ballots in Dec Polls

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The Gambia will retain the marble ballot system of voting on 4 December 2021 presidential elections, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The electoral commission proposed a ballot paper system to shift from the marble system, one of the oldest systems of voting on the continent, but this has not been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

With the delay in enacting the 2020 Election Bill which is still gathering dust in the cabinets of the National Assembly, it does not look feasible that there will be any electoral reforms, according to electoral officials./

In fact due to the delay of the 2020 Election Bill which is still languishing in the shelves of the National Assembly yet to reach the reading stage, using the proposed ballot paper is not feasible according to officials.

In addition, the first ordinary session of the National Assembly in the 2021 Legislative Year (15th March-9th April) did not allocate any time for the Election Bill to be read before the lawmakers.

A senior member of the Independent Electoral Commission in a consultative meeting with the media confirmed that using the proposed ballot paper in the upcoming presidential election is unattainable and the Gambia will therefore maintain the marble system of voting.

Although unique in its usage, the marble system can be very tedious and expensive. Using the marble ballot drum with double figured political parties from the previous election will be a nightmare for the IEC logistically.

Each of the about 1000 polling stations throughout the country must have a marble drum for all of the candidates seeking for the presidency.

Paper ballots are said to be cheaper and it is reportedly accurate.

The Independent Electoral Commissioner Alieu Momar Njai recently dismissed claims that using the paper ballot may prove to be difficult considering the illiteracy level of the Gambia.

Njai said Gambians are one of the smartest people in the world, adding a ballot paper requires voters to recognise their candidate of choice which he believes they can.

Another major concern about the marble ballot system is how it will be used to allow Gambians abroad to vote.

It could be recalled that the Supreme Court of Gambia recently ruled that Gambians abroad are eligible to vote in all national elections.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.