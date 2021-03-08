Gambia: 2nd Division - Latrikunda Utd, PSV Wellingara Clash End in Stalemate

Latrikunda United and PSV Wellingara on Wednesday drew goalless in their week-eight fixture of the 2020- 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League game played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

The Latrikunda German based-club were struggling in the second tier with 7 points ahead of their match with the Wellingara based-outfit, who are sitting second-spot in the second division league with 13 points.

Both sides were keen to clinch the vital three points to bolster their hopes of gaining promotion to the country's top flight league next season but the match failed to produce a winner.

PSV Wellingara Football Club is still occupying second-place in the second tier with 14 pints after eight league outings while Latrikunda United are with 8 points in eight league matches.