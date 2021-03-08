Africa: Gambia U-20 Eyes Bronze Medal in Africa U-20 Youth Championship

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team is eyeing for a bronze medal in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship after failing to secure qualification to the continent's bi-annual junior biggest football fiesta final.

The Young Scorpions will play against Tunisia in their third-play-off match today, Friday at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 8p.m.

The Gambia U-20 team won bronze medals in the Africa U-20 Youth Championship in 2007 after thrashing Zambia 3-1 in their third-place play-off game played in Congo Braza Ville.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his boys will tussle to surmount Tunisia in their third-place encounter today to clutch bronze in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

Tunisia U-20 team will spar to pip The Gambia in their third-place play-off match today to bag bronze after losing to Uganda 4- in their semi-final tie played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott on Monday.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.