Africa: Gambia U-20 Eyes Bronze Medal in Africa U-20 Youth Championship

The Gambia U-20 team is eyeing for a bronze medal in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship after failing to secure qualification to the continent's bi-annual junior biggest football fiesta final.

The Young Scorpions will play against Tunisia in their third-play-off match today, Friday at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 8p.m.

The Gambia U-20 team won bronze medals in the Africa U-20 Youth Championship in 2007 after thrashing Zambia 3-1 in their third-place play-off game played in Congo Braza Ville.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his boys will tussle to surmount Tunisia in their third-place encounter today to clutch bronze in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

Tunisia U-20 team will spar to pip The Gambia in their third-place play-off match today to bag bronze after losing to Uganda 4- in their semi-final tie played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott on Monday.