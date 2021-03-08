Gambia: Meet Mamulie - An Emerging Youth Entrepreneur

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

Abdoulie Njai alias Mamulie, is an emerging Gambian activist cum entrepreneur and youth diplomat, who has represented the country at both national and international levels.

Born and raised in the city of Banjul, Njai attended J.C Faye Senior Secondary School before pursuing a career in engineering at the Gambia Technical Training Institute.

He set up his own company called Njais and is a regular volunteer and into charity and social works.

As a youth advocate, who is campaigning to end poverty and youth unemployment in the country, he is constantly using his platforms to underscore the importance of technical education and enterprise development among his followers.

In an interview with The Point, Njai indicated that the government should start nurturing technical education at the grassroots level and promote youth enterprises by investing more on startup initiatives.

He lamented that the stigma attached to some skill work needs to end now, adding that as youths one needs to be enlightened in realising beauty to create and make things of whatever kind and not just being an expert.

He equally advised his fellow youth to have self-belief that no matter the obstacle they can make it right here.

"It is unfortunate that the opportunities are scarce, but if it's not provided let's strive to create our own." he challenged his colleagues.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.