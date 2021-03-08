Gambia: Meet Mamulie - An Emerging Youth Entrepreneur

Abdoulie Njai alias Mamulie, is an emerging Gambian activist cum entrepreneur and youth diplomat, who has represented the country at both national and international levels.

Born and raised in the city of Banjul, Njai attended J.C Faye Senior Secondary School before pursuing a career in engineering at the Gambia Technical Training Institute.

He set up his own company called Njais and is a regular volunteer and into charity and social works.

As a youth advocate, who is campaigning to end poverty and youth unemployment in the country, he is constantly using his platforms to underscore the importance of technical education and enterprise development among his followers.

In an interview with The Point, Njai indicated that the government should start nurturing technical education at the grassroots level and promote youth enterprises by investing more on startup initiatives.

He lamented that the stigma attached to some skill work needs to end now, adding that as youths one needs to be enlightened in realising beauty to create and make things of whatever kind and not just being an expert.

He equally advised his fellow youth to have self-belief that no matter the obstacle they can make it right here.

"It is unfortunate that the opportunities are scarce, but if it's not provided let's strive to create our own." he challenged his colleagues.