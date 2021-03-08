Gambia: Senegal Donates Vaccines to Fight Covid-19

State House, Banjul, 4 March 2021: President Adama Barrow today received a team of medical experts at the Presidency as a special envoy of the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency, President Macky Sall.

Speaking to the press corps after a closed door meeting with the President, the head of the delegation Dr. Annetta Seck Ndiaye said they came to deliver 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to The Gambia as President Macky Sall's continued efforts to cement the relationship with The Gambia and in combating the coronavirus pandemic together. She thanked President Barrow for the warm reception and said the donation of the vaccines further reiterates the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Samateh along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Mamadou Tangara accompanied the delegation to the Presidency. Dr Samateh expressed his delight and appreciation to President Macky Sall and the Government of Senegal, adding the vaccines came at a time when the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Minister Samateh said that the 10,000 vaccine doses which will cater for 5000 individuals, shows the collective effort both countries have in the fight to eliminate the virus.