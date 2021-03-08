Gambia: GRA Leaders Continue Visits to Outlets

The management and the board of directors of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday continued its second phase of tour to its outlets in the Greater Banjul Area and the West Coast Region.

The delegation, led by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe visited Wellingara Tax Office, Mandinari Customs Office and Airport Customs Office.

The purpose of the tour was to have first-hand information regarding the working conditions of their staff. The visit was also to thank the GRA staff for their hard work, commitment and professionalism that led to GRA achieving its set goals in 2020. It was also part of their mission to interact with the GRA staff, talk to them and know their constraints and find how best to address those constraints with immediate effect. The visit was also geared towards motivating and encouraging the staff to be more proactive to their work.

Welcoming the delegates at the Wellingara Tax Office, Mr. Baldeh hailed the GRA's boss, Darboe and team for the visit, noting since the said branch was open, they have been meeting their target as revenue collectors.

He outlined the challenges the branch is facing, citing lack of mobility to carry their functions as one.

"We also need additional computers, 2 air conditioners and a refrigerator, the office space also is small and also we don't have security at the branch and unsteady network to do our operations."

Responding to staffs' challenges, Mr. Darboe said the problems mentioned would be noted and will be addressed as soon as possible.

He challenged branch managers to lead by example - by coming to work on time so that the staff can follow their good examples. He advised them to monitor the movement of all staff to make sure they report to work on time and go home on time.

He also put emphasis on the mode of staffs' dressing, saying staff should dress neatly and tidy and in a smart manner when coming to work.

Mr. Darboe also recalled that the GRA Wellingara Branch was opened to bring to the doorsteps of taxpayers within that community.

CG Darboe also called on staff to respect hierarchy, telling staff that "you are not here to fight, but to do the work effectively; to ensure that GRA always meets its set target in revenue mobilisation for this country."

The deputy commissioner general and the head of Domestic Tax at GRA, Essa Jallow, said the issues raised by staff were noted down and would be solved soon, noting everything they do at GRA the revenue collection comes first as it is that makes them who they are.

Jallow challenged staff to maximize their effort, nothing this year is not going to be an easy one as it is a year of covid-19 too.