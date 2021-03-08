Gambia Ocean Heroes Prepares for River Cleanup Exercise

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Ocean Heroes (GOH) in partnership with Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) will on Saturday 6th March, 2021 organise a river clean up exercise at Fajikunda Farokono.

The exercise is geared towards supporting and raising awareness on threats posed by uncontrolled waste pollution in the wetlands and the negative impacts it has on the marine ecosystem and communities along the Gambia river.

Muhammed Hydara, coordinator Gambia Ocean Heroes since their inception in 2018, said GOH with support from partners has collected 339 tons of trash dumped along the coastal communities.

He dwelled on some of their activities, which he said, includes community and school outreaches as well as coastal surveys to advocate for climate resilience and promote partnership with coastal communities.

He thus called on volunteers to take part in this exercise, saying marine debris from coastal communities has now reached an alarming stage.

"To reduce the risks of this problem, everyone should work together to come up with an alternative or sustainable mechanisms to mitigate the waste crisis, and work towards protecting the aquatic environments in The Gambia." he emphasized.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.