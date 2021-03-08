Gambia: Foreign Ministry Receives Info Technology & Office Equipment Worth Over D2.3m

5 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

BANJUL, 3 March 2021: The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad received information technology and office equipment worth over D2.3 million from the Government of the People's Republic of China through its Embassy in Banjul.

The donated equipment was handed over to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara at a ceremony held at the new Foreign Ministry complex adjacent to Arch 22 in Banjul.

The donated valuable consignment were Lenovo Think Pads, Lenovo mobile workstations, heavy duty photocopiers as well as several other associated hardware and software.

"The donation will alleviate some of the hardware constraints and would help the Ministry serve its mandate with efficiency," said Honourable Tangara. He further stated that the equipment would contribute in a significant manner to the e-governance agenda of Government as articulated in Gambia's National Development Plan 2018 - 2021.

Minister Tangara said the IT hardware and software tools will further strengthen the Ministry's COVID-19 resilience and ability to continue serving its constituency especially when it is necessary to work from home.

The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to convey President Barrow's appreciation to President Xi Jinping and congratulated China on its great achievement in poverty alleviation. At the end of the occasion, Minister Tangara led a guided tour for Ambassador Ma in the new headquarters building.

In handing over the equipment, the Ambassador of the People Republic of China to The Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Ma Jianchun said the equipment were purchased under a project offered by the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi during his visit to The Gambia in 2019.

Ambassador Ma conveyed congratulations to Hon. Tangara and the Foreign Ministry staff for moving into the new building. He hoped the items presented by the Chinese side could help facilitate the Ministry's daily work and provide support to The Gambia's increasingly busy international engagement.

Ambassador Ma briefed the audience on China's historic achievements in alleviating absolute poverty across the whole country, stressing China's readiness in sharing poverty alleviation experience with The Gambia and in continuing to support The Gambia's socio-economic development.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.