Zimbabwe: Govt Halts Illegal Demolitions

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
Judge's gavel (file photo)
8 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporters

DEMOLITIONS of illegal housing structures remain suspended and Government will only be in a position to demolish structures once compensation and new land to relocate the affected people is secured, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe has said.

Responding to social media reports that Government is set to demolish more than 3 000 illegal houses in Gweru, the Minister said the position is that houses can be pulled down when there is alternative accommodation.

"The social media report purporting there were over 3 000 houses to be demolished is misleading.

"During our recent visit of Gweru, we toured areas which were affected by floods we identified areas where some houses were built in wetlands and the Government position is that people should not be settled on wetlands or along river banks.

Those houses on the river banks should be removed, but they can only be removed after Government and the local authority finds a new place.

"If those affected were settled there by a land baron then that land baron should compensate the affected," he said.

Minister Garwe said Government will not wantonly destroy people's houses as a proper housing scheme was being put in place in line with Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle class economy.

"Government stopped the demolition of houses and the position remains, but what is critical is that where there are no proper lay out plans, where there is no water and other ablution facilities those structures should be removed and the persons responsible for settling home-seekers under such conditions should be liable," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Garwe said Government is working on the construction of water and sewage reticulation infrastructure on houses built under Garikayi/Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme.

Speaking during a tour of housing schemes in Marondera recently, Minister Garwe, said Government will also relocate residents whose houses were built on wetlands.

"It is our responsibility as Government to bring sanity to all Garikayi settlements although the houses were not built in a proper way. It is also our responsibility as Government to provide social amenities in all human settlements.

"In Marondera, we know there was land reserved for such infrastructure as hotels, but was converted for other uses. We need to identify new spaces for such features.

"I have noticed that in all the housing schemes in Marondera, there is no provision of roads, water and sewer. People are using septic tanks on stands that are as small as 400 square metres which is against the building standards. Potential waterborne diseases are being created," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.