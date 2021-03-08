Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Zvishavane Dcc Inaugurated

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Zanu PF Zvishavane District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has been inaugurated and challenged to work towards strengthening the revolutionary party.

The DCC was also implored to unite and grow the ruling party membership ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The 22-member DCC led Cde Mackey Jaravaza was inaugurated on Saturday at an event which also saw the unveiling of the ruling party's big catch, former MDC Alliance top official Cde Lillian Timveous.

Cde Timveous received a hero's welcome when she arrived at Kadodo Hall for the inauguration of the DCC.

She, together with another MDC-Alliance official and former legislator Cde Blessing Chebundo defected to Zanu PF citing lack of direction and violent tendencies by Mr Nelson Chamisa's political outfit.

The two were recently welcomed by Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa at State House in Harare where they held an hour-long meeting with the Head of State.

Cde Chebundo who hails from Kwekwe was introduced to his district last week where he promised to work for the ruling party.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube challenged the executive to embark on mass mobilisation to strengthen the party.

"Today is a happy day for us as we gather here in Zvishavane to inaugurate the DCC members so that they hit the ground running. It's also a special day as we welcome Cde Timveous to the party. We hope you use her experience, knowledge for the growth of the party," he said.

Eng Mackenzie Ncube said the DCC should unite by putting aside their differences so that they have programmes that increase membership.

"Congratulations to the new DCC and a word of advice is that you should follow the party constitution and help strengthen the party from now henceforth. We also welcome Cde Timveous to the ruling party. This is a good development which only unites and cements us as a people with one 2023 vision," he said.

Guest of honour at the inauguration, Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Larry Mavima, who is also Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution called for unity of purpose.

He said differences during the DCC elections should be put aside as the members are now one team.

"Whatever happened during the campaign period for the DCC elections is now water under the bridge. What is of utmost importance is that you work towards rebranding Zvishavane as a prime district politically in the Midlands," he said.

Minister Mavima said the DCC must start strategising so that they give the party and President Mnangagwa another mandate in 2023.

Clad in a new ruling party regalia -- Cde Timveous who is from Zvishavane revealed that more opposition members will soon be joining Zanu PF.

"It didn't make sense for me to go against President Mnangagwa who comes from Zvishavane when this is my home too. I have to work in the ruling party for the development of our country," she said.

Cde Timveous said she wasn't joining Zanu PF for any leadership post.

"I am not here for a leadership post. No. I am here to work for the party, to work for Zvishavane. My father President Mnangagwa, Shumba, gave me this task to make sure Zvishavane wins 2023 elections," she said.

Cde Timveous, in a statement aimed at Mr Chamisa, said it didn't make sense to refuse to come to dialogue with the ruling party.

"(Morgan)Tsvangirai (the late and former MDC T leader) came to the negotiating table with former President Cde Robert Mugabe. Who are you to refuse dialogue?" she asked.

Cde Jaravaza said his district was going to deliver seats to the ruling party.

"The ruling party's 2023 prospects are bright. We have started working as a united front. We have put behind our differences as we work towards 2023," he said.

Cde Jaravaza said winning elections for the ruling party is now going to be easy since Cde Timveous has joined them.

"We had a problem with Cde Timveous but now that she is part of us, we are going to win the 2023 elections," he said.

DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt that the structures were being used to propel divisions in the ruling party.

The structures were brought back into the fold following the Esigodini Conference in December 2018, and their duties include supervising and monitoring party projects and rejuvenating the party.