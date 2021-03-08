Zimbabwe: Accident Victims Identified

The 13 accident victims who died in two separate road accidents which occurred in Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces on Friday have been identified.

Among the seven people who perished in Manicaland when their pick-up truck collided head-on with a fuel tanker at the 67km peg along the Mutare-Nyanga Road -- were four Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers, two civilians and an inmate.

Police identified the four ZPCS officers as Mango Chakanyuka (42), Maluvani John (38), Rima Moses (40) and Faith Nyapokoto (age not ascertained).

Two civilians -- Alice Joma (42) and Ruvarashe Karairwa (20) -- also lost their lives together with an inmate Anesu Muusha (48).

Two other inmates survived the fatal accident and are admitted at Bonda Mission Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver of the fuel tanker encroached into the lane of an oncoming Nissan NP300 carrying the seven who died and two others, resulting in a head on collision.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

In the separate accident that occurred at the 135km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road, police have so far identified five victims.

"The victims' names are Moline Dzihwa (18), Faith Kanakembizi (40), Cynthia Gombarashama (13), Tendai Washaya (7) and Blessmore Nhamburo whose age was yet to be confirmed," said Asst Comm Nyathi. "One of the victims has not been identified so far."

The accident occurred after a motorist who was driving a BMW motor vehicle towards Mt Darwin struck and killed the six.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to motorists to be observant, exercise caution and avoid speeding at all times.