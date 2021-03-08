Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi to Acquire New Fire Tender

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE municipality of Chinhoyi has approved the request for advance payment of $8,2 million for a fire tender which is to be supplied by a local company.

The company, which won the bid to supply the fire tender last year, was requesting for an advance payment against a bank guarantee.

The percentage of the advance payment could not be availed but council's spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said $8,267, 560,00 was needed by Mike Harris Toyota for the fire tender.

"The fire tender issue resolution is from last year. What was needed was authority to seek bank guarantee and the special council meeting approved the request," he said.

He added that while the resolution for a fire tender seeks to equip the town located along the Harare-Chirundu highway road with enough road accident response systems, it also dovetails with the council vision of becoming a city by 2030.

Presently, most road and fire accidents along the busy highway are attended to by Harare and Chegutu fire tenders.