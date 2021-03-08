Zimbabwe: Celebrating Women's Day - Women Urged to Self-Love First

Senior Arts Reporter

In 2011, Grammy award winner Beyonce Knowles, released the single "Run the world (Girls)", which went platinum and has been the most played song by women, as it gave confidence and empowers them.

In fact, it celebrated them.

The same year in December, during Beyonce's performance at the Oprah Winfrey television show, she thanked the veteran television presenter for trying to make sure women were recognised.

"Women everywhere have graduated to a level of understanding, of what they are, who they are and most importantly who they can be. It is because of women like Oprah . . . " she said.

Today, local women are celebrating the International Women's Day which is running under the theme, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world."

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has already said this year's International Women's Day is like no other.

"As countries and communities start to slowly recover from a devastating pandemic, we have the chance to finally end the exclusion and marginalization of women and girls," said UNDP. "But to do that, we need immediate action.

"Women must have the opportunity to play a full role in shaping the pivotal decisions being made right now as countries respond to and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic - choices that will affect the well-being of people and the planet for generations to come."

Below are some excerpts from different women personalities on what they understand about the day and their messages.

Rebecca Chisamba aka Mai Chisamba (Talkshow host)

"It is our duty as women, mothers, to take care of our family, but we often forget about ourselves. This month, I dedicate women to have self-love and self-care, women can do it, but it doesn't mean that you should forget yourself. I have a programme I am working on which empowers women and I believe we will achieve whatever we want to do if we focus. There should also be women representation in all fields and it begins with you."

Zodwa Mkandla (Businesswoman, fashion icon)

Businesswoman and ex-wife to the late socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, Zodwa Mkandla said women play a pivotal role in shaping the society and they should be given a chance to do so.

"We need to support and help build each other as women and not to look down upon each other. We should be given equal opportunity in the art sector as we have a lot to exhibit, yet alone sharing skills and uplifting talents."

Diana Samkange "Mangwenya", (Musician)

Jazz and afro-fusion singer Diana said the world should take time to celebrate the day with women, and that men should be included in the celebrations.

"I am celebrating the day at my farm as you have heard that I have ventured into farming too and music. I have an album which is in the pipeline and will be released soon. I am on record for advocating for equal rights in the art sector, but what I want to tell women today is to work hard as this is where the success comes from."

Liz Dziva (Multichoice Zimbabwe public relations)

"This day is a reminder for everyone to love and admire women. I want to applaud women for their contribution in every field, though sometimes it goes unnoticed. A woman in today's world is thriving to find opportunities and equal status. Today, I will be hosting a virtual get together with some of the strong women that have made an impact in our society."

Fatima Makunganya (Actress)

The talented actress who is currently featuring in popular series "Isithembu" said women are not only talented, but were blessed with gift to juggle anything that comes their way.

"I wish all the women a blessed day. As a victim of gender based violence, I urge women to stand for their rights. If you want to celebrate women, do so by not raising a hand to beat up her up."

Rebecca Muchenje (Radio and Television host)

The bubbly radio presenter said every day is women's day.

"With the theme, choose to challenge, we are giving ourselves permission to challenge special norms and not wait for things to happen. Go out there, knock on every door possible until you get a yes. We should love and celebrate each other daily."

Pah Chihera (Musician)

"We need to stop believing or seeing men as a road to financial freedom, that has made most of us to stay unhappy. It's high time women empower themselves, self-love and self-care. The month has coincided with my birthday as I turn 30 years old. In our culture I am expected to have been settled, have children and steady job. We should change history and we should not be pressured in marriages. I feel women in arts are not appreciated and taken seriously like men, but it begins with every women to take a step in achieving this."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hope Masike (Musician)

"There is a special beauty in being yourself and being secure in the unique way God made you. Women's voices in the art sector must be listened to as yet another very important ingredient to the success of us all as a people. The notion that women should be seen, but not heard, is so redundant because in essence you will be saying God wasted His time in creation. We should be listened to just like the man and given opportunities to shine."

Vimbai Zimuto (Fashionista, singer)

"The day is a celebration of our successes,failures, challenges and experiences as women. We've come a long way from not voting to successful businesses. Am proud as an African woman to be open enough to celebrate and share my work as who I am without fear.

Women in the arts sector are doing well if you ask me, compared to a couple of years ago. We are raising our voices through music, theatre, dance, film and visual artistry. Talking is really not our biggest strengths, we shout through our art. So far the volume is on high."