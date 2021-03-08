Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Salutes Women for Support

AS Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Women's Day today, the country's leading media company, Zimpapers, has hailed women for their contribution to national development.

In a statement, the group's public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said it appreciates the role played by women across all facets of life.

"Women are important to us as a business. We know the critical role they play as mothers. Without them none of us would be here. But beyond that important role, we are also in business today because of the hard work put in by our female staffers and we just want to take this opportunity to celebrate them all. We wish to recognise women in their capacity as policy makers, as newsmakers, as advertisers and as consumers of our content and product offerings."

The business which has a footprint in newspapers, radio and television broadcasting as well as printing and packaging said it would celebrate women in a special way throughout the month of March with the Digital and Publishing Division, where the Group's newspapers fall, giving a special offer to women for the month of March; which will see all female owned businesses and all advertising to do with women getting a 25 percent discount for advertising in any of the group's newspapers.

The group's radio division will feature female voices on air today as a way of allowing women to showcase their excellence.

Star FM will run with an all- female line up with emphasis being placed on honouring women who have made contributions in the nation and region over the years while Capitalk100.4 FM, which is Harare's radio station, will highlight and celebrate institutions that are equal opportunity employers as the station moves to promote gender equality in the world of work.

"Capitalk FM will on the occasion of IWD push to recognise institutions that are allowing women space and room to lead. The station especially wants to celebrate women who are occupying positions that were once a "preserve for men only."

Capitalk FM has also partnered the Canadian Embassy around the work it is doing in promoting gender equality and the advancement of the girl child.

Nyaminyami FM, the voice of Mashonaland West, will carry features celebrating women from the community, sharing on how they have overcome gender inequalities be it in music, sport, business, among others.

Listeners can also look forward to an all-female line on Nyaminyami FM on Women's Day as well as Diamond FM, the Group's Manicaland radio station.

This year's International Women's Day theme: "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.