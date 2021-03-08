Nigeria: Zulum Discovers 3,900 Ghost IDPs in Borno Camp

8 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has fished out fake internally displaced persons ( IDPs) at an IDPs camp in Maiduguri during a surprise visit to the camp.

Around midnight yesterday, Zulum showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic and Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Abadam local government area of northern Borno were being camped.

The governor immediately sealed entrance and supervised a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced but spend day times at IDPs camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep.

Governor Zulum discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households comprising 3,900 IDPs were ghost IDPs.

450 households were found to be real IDPs after Zulum's midnight headcount, which was conducted, by the governor alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).

In humanitarian system, a household normally consists of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.