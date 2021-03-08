Nigeria: Zulum Discovers 3,900 Ghost IDPs in Borno Camp

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has fished out fake internally displaced persons ( IDPs) at an IDPs camp in Maiduguri during a surprise visit to the camp.

Around midnight yesterday, Zulum showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic and Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Abadam local government area of northern Borno were being camped.

The governor immediately sealed entrance and supervised a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced but spend day times at IDPs camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep.

Governor Zulum discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households comprising 3,900 IDPs were ghost IDPs.

450 households were found to be real IDPs after Zulum's midnight headcount, which was conducted, by the governor alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).

In humanitarian system, a household normally consists of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.