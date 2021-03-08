Nigeria: NAHCON Awaits Saudi Arabia Pronouncement On 2021 Hajj

The chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has said the commission is still waiting for an official pronouncement from the Saudi authorities on the 2021 Hajj while expressing confidence that the recent procurement of COVID-19 vaccines has given hope for the pilgrimage.

Hassan stated this at the media parley with newsmen during the weekend in Abuja as part of activities marking the one-year anniversary of the fourth board of NAHCON which he, incidentally is at the helm.

He said the commission has been in constant touch with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for proper guidance, assuring that all appropriate measures will be considered in line with the rules and regulations of the Saudi authorities as far as Hajj operations are concerned.

NAHCON boss also reiterated the commitment of the Board to make Nigeria a reference point for Hajj operations globally where intending pilgrims will be able to hold their heads high and will be provided with the information that will give them an insight of what to expect before, during and after their journey to the holy land for Hajj activities.

He said since the inauguration of the board a year ago, the commission has hit the ground running by taking and implementing far-reaching decisions which will make Hajj operations in Nigeria easier for Nigerian pilgrims.