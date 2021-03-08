Nigeria: PDP Clears All Chairmanship, Councillorship Positions in Delta Polls

8 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the March 6 Delta local government elections.

The Chairman of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Chief Mike Ogbodu, declared the election results in Asaba on Sunday.

Ogbodu said that the PDP cleared all the 25 chairmanship and 500 councillorship positions in the 25 local government areas of the state.

"The local government election in Delta State which was conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021 has been won by the PDP.

"According to results collated across the 25 local government areas, the PDP cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

"Let me state here that there was no recorded incidence of violence during and after the election across the state," Ogbodu said.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the results has been greeted with protest by Mr. Samson Uwandulu, a councillorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and his supporters.

Uwandulu, who spoke to newsmen at the premises of DSIEC, alleged that he won the election in Isele-Azagba Ward 6, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

"My name is Samson Uwandulu. I contested for the councillorship election in Ward 6, Isele-Azagba.

"After the election, the electoral officer for the ward counted the votes in the presence of all party agents.

"From the counted figures, I polled 408 votes, while the PDP candidate got 317 votes.

"But before I could be pronounced the winner, the officials stopped the process and they all entered a car and drove off," Uwandulu said.

Efforts to contact DSIEC Director of Public Affairs, Mr Arubi Orugboh, for reaction on the councillorship candidate's allegation proved abortive as he did not respond to calls or text message to him through phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.