Nigeria: IWD - Presidency Lists Women in Buhari's Administration

The presidency has listed a number of women who are occupying important positions in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the global community observes the International Women's Day held every March 8.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement said the celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk as the theme of this year's celebration is "Choose to Challenge."

He presented a checklist of what he called 'The Buhari Women' even as me mentioned just few of them: "Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning "Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development "Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs "Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment "Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment "Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

Others are " Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

"Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation "Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President "Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) "Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) "Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) "Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some others include "Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

"Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO) "Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission "Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) " Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) "Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Nigeria "Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM "Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) "Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) "Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) "Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) "Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) "Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) "Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications

"Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

"Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank Others are " Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

"Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

"Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee."