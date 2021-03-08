Nigeria: IWD - Presidency Lists Women in Buhari's Administration

8 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

The presidency has listed a number of women who are occupying important positions in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the global community observes the International Women's Day held every March 8.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement said the celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk as the theme of this year's celebration is "Choose to Challenge."

He presented a checklist of what he called 'The Buhari Women' even as me mentioned just few of them: "Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning "Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development "Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs "Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment "Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment "Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

Others are " Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

"Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation "Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President "Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) "Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) "Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) "Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission."

Some others include "Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

"Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO) "Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission "Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) " Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) "Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Nigeria "Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM "Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) "Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) "Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) "Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) "Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) "Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) "Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications

"Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

"Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank Others are " Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

"Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

"Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.