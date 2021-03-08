Nigeria: Afenifere Hails Arrest of Notorious Bandit Leader, Wakili

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday commended the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) under the leadership of Aare Gani Adams for the arrest of Mr. Iskilu Wakili, an alleged notorious Fulani bandit, in Oyo State.

The Police in the state have, however, confirmed the detention of three members of the OPC who were part of the team that arrested the notorious 75-year-old blind Fulani warlord.

In a statement signed by Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fadeyi Olugbenga, the police said the three OPC members were detained for alleged murder and arson.

The statement alleged that one unidentified female was burnt in the process of arresting Wakili, adding that the warlord's house was also set ablaze.

But the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who commended OPC in a statement, said, "Afenifere gives tremendous commendation to OPC under Iba Gani Adams for the arrest of Iskilu Wakili, a Fulani bandit who has been spreading terror on our people in Ibarapa area and the Nigerian Police and other security agencies unable to do anything about him.

"The early morning peaceful arrest confirms our position on how effective local initiative can do well in homeland security.

THISDAY gathered that the joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including OPC, local vigilante, and other groups arrested the alleged notorious the warlord terrorising Oyo communities.

Wakili and his gang were accused of involvement in the killings and kidnapping of several people in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun, Oyo State.

He was arrested barely seven days after his second-in-command, Mr. Isiaka Muhammadu, was nabbed alongside four others.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Adams, confirmed Wakili's arrest in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi.

Adams said the warlord was arrested around 7 am yesterday and had been handed over to the Divisional Police Office in Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

He described Wakili as the 'most-dreaded, notorious kidnap kingpin' who has operated in Oyo State.

Adams said, "I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.

"I commend all the members of the joint security team that has made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job," he explained.

"With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering, and grassroots support from local securities and operatives," he added.