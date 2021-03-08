Nigeria: Covid-19 - SGF Chief of Staff Get Vaccine Jabs Today

Abuja — The vaccination of top federal government officials against COVID-19 pandemic, which began on Saturday with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receiving their jabs will continue on Monday with the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, billed for vaccination.

The vaccination exercise billed to take place at the State House Clinic, Abuja by 10a.m, will see the SGF who is also the Chairman of the federal government's Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the CoS taking turns to receive their vaccination jabs from medical team put in place for that purpose.

THISDAY learnt last night that members of the PTF will also be vaccinated today.

The regular members of PTF, including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Environment, Mr. Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; Director General, Nigeria Centre Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and the National Incident Manager PTF, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad are among those that will join Mustapha to receive jabs of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, THISDAY also gathered that the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; his deputy, Senate Ovie Omo-Agege; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Wase, will tomorrow, March 9, 2021 receive the Astra-Zeneca COVID- 19 vaccines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, confirmed to THISDAY last night that Gbajabiamila and Wase would be vaccinated tomorrow.

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib while giving updates on the deployment of vaccines at the last Monday's media briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on Control of COVID-19, said more vaccination sites would be set up at designated locations such as National Assembly clinic, State House clinic and Federal Medical Centre, Jabi where strategic leaders would be vaccinated.

He said: "On Monday March 8, 2021, more vaccination sites would have been set up at designated locations such as National Assembly clinic, State House clinic and Federal Medical Centre, Jabi where strategic leaders such as the SGF, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, the Ministers and Ministers of States, Senators, House of Representatives, traditional leaders and religious leaders would be vaccinated".

However, when contacted the legislative aides of the National Assembly leaders had earlier told THISDAY that they were not aware of the vaccination dates for their principals.

It is expected that the 36 state governors and their deputies will be vaccinated on Wednesday.