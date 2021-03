Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi to Start Training On Monday Ahead of Mozambique Tie

The national football team, Amavubi start training on Monday, February 8 after coach Vincent Mashami announced a 31-player provisional squad to start preparations ahead of their double-tie Group 'H' clashes against Mozambique and Cameroon in the AFCON qualifiers.

Rwanda will host Mozambique in the second-leg on March 24 before taking on Group leaders Cameroon on March 30.

The wasps will hold two training sessions daily at Kigali Stadium and Amahoro Stadium.

Amavubi players were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday and later went into residential camp in Nyamata.

Rwanda sits bottom of Group F table with two points behind Cape Verde (4 points), Mozambique (5 points) and leaders Cameroon top the group with 10 points.

Amavubi provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Olivier Kwizera, Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye and Umar Rwabugiri

Defenders:

Ange Mutsinzi, Fitina Ombalenga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Thierry Manzi, Emery Bayisenge, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Faustin Usengimana, Salomon Nirisarike, Faustin Usengimana, Hassan Rugirayabo and Eric Rutanga.

Midfielders:

Yannick Mukunzi, Olivier Niyonzima, Steven Rubanguka, Haruna Niyonzima, Martin Fabrice Twizerimana, Djabel Manishimwe, Kevin Muhire, Bosco Ruboneka and Eric Ngendahima

Strikers:

Jean Bertrand Iradukunda, Meddie Kagere, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Ernest Sugira, Lague Byiringiro Dany Usengimana and Osée Iyabivuze.

Amavubi technical staff:

Vincent MASHAMI (head coach), Sosthene Habimana (Assistant coach), Alain Kirasa (Second Assistant coach), Thomas Higiro (Goalkeeper coach), Serge Mwambali ( fitness coach), Antoine Rutsindura (technical advisor) and Samuel Ndayishimiye (video analyst).

Others are:

Dr Assoman Nuhu (Team Physio), Patrick Rutamu (Team Physio), Dr. Jean de Dieu Tuyishime (Team Medical Doctor), Emmanuel Munyaneza (IPC Manager), Jackson Rutayisire (Team Manager), Pierre Baziki (kit manager), Jacques Munyaneza (kit manager), Thabit bin Hassan Habineza (Team media officer, Eric Muhire (videographer/cameraman), Delphin Umurerwa (Photographer/ graphic designer), Félix Nizeyimana (Team Security officer).

