Liberia Receives 96,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines

Monrovia — Liberian Foreign Minister, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., and the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah on Friday, March 5, 2021 via the Roberts International Airport (RIA) received 96,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which is part of the 384,000 doses that are expected to be delivered to Liberia through the COVAX Facility.

Speaking minutes after the vaccines were presented to the government of Liberia by Dr. Peter Clement, Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Liberia, Minister Kemayah said on behalf of Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, the government and people of Liberia extend their hearted gratitude to the international partners through whom Liberia had benefited from COVAX Facility.

Minister Kemayah said the government is thrilled with the initial doses of 96,000 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccines, stating that it will further demonstrate Liberia's preparedness in continuation of fighting the Virus, noting that what they have received had further demonstrate astute leadership of President Weah.

He stated that the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health will leave no stone unturned in the adherence to all health protocol and preventive measures.

Foreign Minister Kemayah assured citizens that the vaccine provided to Liberia has been tested, proven to be fate to be utilized.

"The government of Liberia has as it prime obligation to ensure that the health of its people is maintained at all times"

He used the occasion to reassure citizens that the vaccines are safe and they must do away with every conspiracy theory to the contrary. "I thank you and thanks to all our partners, that with this partnership we will move from strength to strength."

For his part, the United States Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Michael A. McCarthy congratulates the Government of Liberia on their continued commitment to reducing the transmission and halting the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia and in the region. "Liberia's successful fight against COVID-19 to date takes a critical leap forward with the arrival of vaccines to protect health care workers and the most vulnerable from this terrible disease. But the work doesn't stop here. We hope Liberians will take the opportunity to receive safe and effective vaccines if offered. And, as always, we remind everyone to continue to wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, stay two arms-length apart in public, and seek treatment if you feel sick. Together we can put an end to this pandemic."