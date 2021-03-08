Liberia: Pres. Weah Applauds Ghana On 64th Independence Day Observance

8 March 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana on the occasion commemorating the 64TH Independence Anniversary of that sisterly republic.

In the message to his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, conveyed heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Ghana as they commemorate this historic milestone.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader further hoped that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Ghana will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity, ECOWAS as well as the United Nations as both countries work together in furtherance of world peace and security.

President Weah then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Nana Akufo-Ado with abundant wisdom and good health as he leads his people to a higher height.

Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved.

