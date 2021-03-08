Sudan: Oil a Matter of 'National Security' in Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Oil Sector, Dr. Hamid Suleiman, said that "oil security is linked to the national security of the country," calling for "everyone to work in a spirit of partnership" to ensure production targets are met by the end of 2021 in accordance with the directives of the Council of Ministers.

Addressing a Security Challenges in Oil Areas workshop on Thursday at the Ministry of Energy and oil, he explained that the oil industry experienced significant damage and losses in 2020 due to security threats. The cost of losses was above USD 3 million, caused by suspension of well drilling and "wasted time" returning to work, said Suleiman.

Sadig Jaber, head of the Oil Production Growth Monitoring Chamber at Sudabet Petroleum Company Ltd., presented models of security threats. He addressed the significant losses caused by security challenges, which include cables being cut, looting and threats, disruption of the movement of workers, and "legitimate protests which sometimes stop work for several days."

The attendees provided many insights, all of which secured the importance and sensitivity of the stability of work in the oil regions because it is linked to a strategic commodity. This commodity has a direct impact on Sudanese people, especially since most oil companies have become Sudanese.

At the end of the workshop, the participants made a number of recommendations, including activating the emergency law in oil areas, establishing special prosecutors and courts in the fields, activating an oversight role, imposing the prestige of the state, and positive and immediate intervention in the event of a work stoppage.