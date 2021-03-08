Sudan: Oil a Matter of 'National Security' in Sudan

7 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Oil Sector, Dr. Hamid Suleiman, said that "oil security is linked to the national security of the country," calling for "everyone to work in a spirit of partnership" to ensure production targets are met by the end of 2021 in accordance with the directives of the Council of Ministers.

Addressing a Security Challenges in Oil Areas workshop on Thursday at the Ministry of Energy and oil, he explained that the oil industry experienced significant damage and losses in 2020 due to security threats. The cost of losses was above USD 3 million, caused by suspension of well drilling and "wasted time" returning to work, said Suleiman.

Sadig Jaber, head of the Oil Production Growth Monitoring Chamber at Sudabet Petroleum Company Ltd., presented models of security threats. He addressed the significant losses caused by security challenges, which include cables being cut, looting and threats, disruption of the movement of workers, and "legitimate protests which sometimes stop work for several days."

The attendees provided many insights, all of which secured the importance and sensitivity of the stability of work in the oil regions because it is linked to a strategic commodity. This commodity has a direct impact on Sudanese people, especially since most oil companies have become Sudanese.

At the end of the workshop, the participants made a number of recommendations, including activating the emergency law in oil areas, establishing special prosecutors and courts in the fields, activating an oversight role, imposing the prestige of the state, and positive and immediate intervention in the event of a work stoppage.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.