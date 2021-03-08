Southern Africa: Call for Entries for the 2021 Misa Malawi Annual Media Awards

MISA Malawi invites interested paid up members to submit their outstanding published works for the 2021 MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards. The awards will be given out as part of the celebrations to mark 30th Anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and 2021 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), scheduled for May 3, 2021.
Note that the 2021 awards will include a new category named Old Mutual Responsible Business Journalist of the Year Award. The new award will recognise excellent business journalism with a focus on the positive social impact being created by the savings, insurance and investment sector. This new award will run for three years and targets exceptional newspaper, radio, television and online business stories/reports, with each year focusing on specific priority areas. In 2021, the award focuses on 'The Social and Economic Impact of the Pension Industry in Malawi' to encourage the media to inform and raise awareness on the role the pension industry plays in an economy.
The deadline for receiving individual entries is Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and Friday, April 23, 2021 for the Raphael Tenthani Columnist and Media House of the Year Awards.
The awards committee will accept entries published or aired between 1st April, 2020 and 31st March, 2021.
MISA Malawi will recognize winners under the following awards:
Print and electronic
Investigative Journalist of the Year Award
Business and Economics Journalist of the Year Award
Old Mutual Responsible Business Journalist of the Year Award
Democracy and Good Governance Journalist of the Year Award
Red Ribbon/HIV Journalist of the Year Award
Human Rights Journalist of the Year Award
Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Journalist of the Year Award
Urban Water Development Journalist of the Year Award
Paediatric and Adolescence HIV Journalists of the Year Award
Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year Award
Health Research Journalist of the Year Award
Sustainable Development Goals Journalist of the Year Award
Health Governance Journalist of the Year Award
Anti - Corruption Journalist of the Year Award
Adult Learning and Education (ALE) Journalist of the Year Award
Girl and Women's Rights Journalist of the Year Award
Parliamentary Reporting Journalist of the Year Award
Green Journalist of the Year Award
Combined print and electronic
Sports Journalist of the Year Award
Photojournalist of the Year Award
Raphael Tenthani Columnist of the Year Award
Electronic only
Best Farm Radio Programme of the Year Award
MISA Malawi will also recognize the following categories:
Overall Winner Award
Life-time Achiever Award
Print Media House of the Year Award
Electronic Media House of the Year Award: Radio
Electronic Media House of the Year Award: Television
Electronic Media House of the Year Award: Online
MISA Malawi members will be required to vote/nominate their respective winners under Lifetime Achiever and Print and Electronic Media House of the Year Awards. Entries for Raphael Tenthani Columnist of the Year category should be accompanied by motivations and samples of the nominees' published works.
Media houses are also free to nominate themselves for the Media House of the Year Award in line with the rules and regulations governing the awards in question.
The MISA Malawi Awards Committee will evaluate entries based on the following:
Impact
Consistency
Courage
Investigation
Gender awareness
Relevance
Analysis
Entries should be sent or hand-delivered to the following address:
Secretary for the awards committee
MISA Malawi Secretariat
Mtolankhani House
Off-Lilongwe Kasiya Road
Acacia, Lilaga Community
P.O. Box 30463,
Lilongwe 3
For inquiries, please call the following numbers: +265 (0)1 754 310 or +265 (0) 999 327 311