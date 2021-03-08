South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,521,068 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 521 068.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, 31 more COVID-19 related have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11. This brings the total to 50 678 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 841 as of 6.30 pm 7 March 2021.