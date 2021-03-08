Ethiopia: PM Abiy Launches Two Road Projects in Amhra Region

7 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially launched the construction of two road projects in Amhara Regional State worth over 5 billion Birr.

The 261 kilometers Durbete-Kunzila-Shagura-Fenjit and Gelago-Gendeweha road projects will be built with a budget allocated by the Government of Ethiopia.

The contract was awarded to the Chinese Xinjiang Communications Construction Group. The road projects are expected to be completed in 3 and half year.

Up on completion, the concrete asphalt roads will connect three zones and serve as corridor for Ethio-Sudan.

