Tunisia: Coronavirus - 14 More Infection Cases Recorded in Siliana

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana has recorded 14 more COVID-19 cases.

This takes the overall number of coronavirus infection cases in the region to 2832, including 121 deaths since the outbreak.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in El Krib (10 cases), Gaafour (2 cases), Siliana (1 case) and Makther (1 case), deputy director of preventive health in Siliana Imed Sghaier told TAP.

According to the same source, 108 COVID-19 patients are currently quarantined in the region, including 8 admitted to the local hospital of Siliana.