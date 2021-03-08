South Africa: Social Media Outrage Is Not Enough to Protect Our Children

7 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Divya Naidoo

We are a society filled with violent crimes such as murder and rape. These are the long-term consequences of adults who teach children violence from a young age through their own violent, abusive and irresponsible behaviour.

In the first five years of life, a child's experiences and relationships stimulate their development, creating millions of connections in their brains. It has been scientifically proven that during this period a child's brain develops faster than at any other stage of their life. This is the time when foundations are laid for learning healthy, lifelong behaviour.

During these first five years, these young inquiring children spend most of their time with parents and caregivers. This can become a wonderful time for every mother or father as they watch their "mini-me" learn from them, and the groundwork is laid for them as they become their own person. But what happens when parents and caregivers become the source for creating troubled childhood, embedded with wrongful lessons and a reckless lifestyle?

Recently a video of an adult (possibly the mother) giving her toddler an alcoholic drink and a smoke of hookah, went viral on social media. Understandably, and thankfully, there was a public outcry, And although...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

