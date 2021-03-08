Angola Attends Congress On Crime Prevention

Luanda — Angola is due to take part from 7 to 12 March, in Kyoto, Japan, in the 14th Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, where transnational organised crime will be addressed and the Kyoto Political Declaration approved.

A note issued by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, to which ANGOP had access today, said that the event will be held in hybrid format (virtual and in-person) and Angola will be represented by a delegation headed by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz.

Corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, international cooperation, technical assistance to member states and the state of national implementation of related international legal instruments are issues to be discussed at the Kyoto congress

The Kyoto Political Declaration is an international instrument governing the action of Member States and the United Nations on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

At the Congress, organized by two technical committees, Angola should present a political intervention by Francisco Queiroz and another by the Ambassador to Austria, Teodolinda Rodrigues Coelho, as Chairwoman of the African Group Accredited in Vienna,

