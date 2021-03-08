Angola: Girabola2021 - Progresso Defeated At Home

6 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga conceded a 0-1 home defeat to Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte on Saturday, in the 14th round match of the national first division football championship Girabola2021.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Chico in the minute 41 that put Sagrada Esperança in the fourth position with 22 points, while Progresso are eighth placed with 13 points.

Petro de Luanda and Interclube co-lead the competition with 25 points, while Santa Rita are at the bottom of the table with 9 points.

In other matches Interclube beat Baixa de Cassange, 1-0, Sporting Cabinda crashed Ferrovia do Huambo 4-0, and Cuando Cubango FC defeated Académica do Lobito 2-0.

Santa Rita-1º de Agosto, Williete-Libolo and Recreativo da Caála-Bravos do Maquis face on Sunday , while Petro de Luanda and Desportivo da Huíla play on Wednesday .

The sole goal of the match was scored by Chico in the minute 41 that put Sagrada Esperança in the fourth position with 22 points, while Progresso are eighth placed with 13 points.

Petro de Luanda and Interclube co-lead the competition with 25 points, while Santa Rita are at the bottom of the table with 9 points.

In other matches Interclube beat Baixa de Cassange, 1-0, Sporting Cabinda crashed Ferrovia do Huambo 4-0, and Cuando Cubango FC defeated Académica do Lobito 2-0.

Santa Rita-1º de Agosto, Williete-Libolo and Recreativo da Caála-Bravos do Maquis face on Sunday , while Petro de Luanda and Desportivo da Huíla play on Wednesday .

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.