Angola: Girabola2021 - Progresso Defeated At Home

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga conceded a 0-1 home defeat to Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte on Saturday, in the 14th round match of the national first division football championship Girabola2021.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Chico in the minute 41 that put Sagrada Esperança in the fourth position with 22 points, while Progresso are eighth placed with 13 points.

Petro de Luanda and Interclube co-lead the competition with 25 points, while Santa Rita are at the bottom of the table with 9 points.

In other matches Interclube beat Baixa de Cassange, 1-0, Sporting Cabinda crashed Ferrovia do Huambo 4-0, and Cuando Cubango FC defeated Académica do Lobito 2-0.

Santa Rita-1º de Agosto, Williete-Libolo and Recreativo da Caála-Bravos do Maquis face on Sunday , while Petro de Luanda and Desportivo da Huíla play on Wednesday .

