Angola: Petro De Luanda Lose for Third Time in African League

6 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda were defeated for the third time in the African Champion Clubs League, this time by the South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 0-2, in the group C of the competition.

Mathoho, at 30 minutes, and Mashiane (79') were in the scoresheet for the host team to surpass the Angolan side.

In previous matches, the Angolan team lost to Horoya of Guinea Conakry 0-2, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 0-1, which puts them at the bottom of the group C without scoring or making any point.

Group C is led by Wydad with six points, followed by Horoya and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four points.

Mathoho, at 30 minutes, and Mashiane (79') were in the scoresheet for the host team to surpass the Angolan side.

In previous matches, the Angolan team lost to Horoya of Guinea Conakry 0-2, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 0-1, which puts them at the bottom of the group C without scoring or making any point.

Group C is led by Wydad with six points, followed by Horoya and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four points.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.