Angola: Petro De Luanda Lose for Third Time in African League

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda were defeated for the third time in the African Champion Clubs League, this time by the South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 0-2, in the group C of the competition.

Mathoho, at 30 minutes, and Mashiane (79') were in the scoresheet for the host team to surpass the Angolan side.

In previous matches, the Angolan team lost to Horoya of Guinea Conakry 0-2, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 0-1, which puts them at the bottom of the group C without scoring or making any point.

Group C is led by Wydad with six points, followed by Horoya and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four points.

Mathoho, at 30 minutes, and Mashiane (79') were in the scoresheet for the host team to surpass the Angolan side.

In previous matches, the Angolan team lost to Horoya of Guinea Conakry 0-2, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 0-1, which puts them at the bottom of the group C without scoring or making any point.

Group C is led by Wydad with six points, followed by Horoya and Kaizer Chiefs, both with four points.