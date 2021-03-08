Angola: Cabinda - Journalists Told to Strive for Accuracy

Cabinda — Journalists from different public and private media bodies were urged to respect the legal notions and excel the rigour and responsibility in disseminating information.

The appeal was made by lawyer Santos de Araújo, when speaking on Saturday on the theme "Basic legal notions and Angolan journalism", at the 2nd edition of the meeting between journalists and members of the local government.

According to the speaker, freedom of expression, during the exercise of journalistic activity, should not violate the provisions of the Press Law and other legal norms of the country.

He pointed out some evils such as slander, defamation and false news against entities and figures that perform functions in the state and singular apparatus, subject to criminal liability.

He also believes that the journalist should at all costs excel first by an excellent conduct, seeking real facts, excelling by impartiality, above all, disclosure of credible contents.

The appeal was made by lawyer Santos de Araújo, when speaking on Saturday on the theme "Basic legal notions and Angolan journalism", at the 2nd edition of the meeting between journalists and members of the local government.

According to the speaker, freedom of expression, during the exercise of journalistic activity, should not violate the provisions of the Press Law and other legal norms of the country.

He pointed out some evils such as slander, defamation and false news against entities and figures that perform functions in the state and singular apparatus, subject to criminal liability.

He also believes that the journalist should at all costs excel first by an excellent conduct, seeking real facts, excelling by impartiality, above all, disclosure of credible contents.