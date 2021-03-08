Angola: Cabinda - Journalists Told to Strive for Accuracy

7 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Journalists from different public and private media bodies were urged to respect the legal notions and excel the rigour and responsibility in disseminating information.

The appeal was made by lawyer Santos de Araújo, when speaking on Saturday on the theme "Basic legal notions and Angolan journalism", at the 2nd edition of the meeting between journalists and members of the local government.

According to the speaker, freedom of expression, during the exercise of journalistic activity, should not violate the provisions of the Press Law and other legal norms of the country.

He pointed out some evils such as slander, defamation and false news against entities and figures that perform functions in the state and singular apparatus, subject to criminal liability.

He also believes that the journalist should at all costs excel first by an excellent conduct, seeking real facts, excelling by impartiality, above all, disclosure of credible contents.

The appeal was made by lawyer Santos de Araújo, when speaking on Saturday on the theme "Basic legal notions and Angolan journalism", at the 2nd edition of the meeting between journalists and members of the local government.

According to the speaker, freedom of expression, during the exercise of journalistic activity, should not violate the provisions of the Press Law and other legal norms of the country.

He pointed out some evils such as slander, defamation and false news against entities and figures that perform functions in the state and singular apparatus, subject to criminal liability.

He also believes that the journalist should at all costs excel first by an excellent conduct, seeking real facts, excelling by impartiality, above all, disclosure of credible contents.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.