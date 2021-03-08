Zimbabwe: Commemoration of International Women's Day

document

IThemba for Girls Trust(IGT) Zimbabwe joins the world in commemorating International Women's Day with the #ChooseToChallenge. We join all those who have chosen to challenge the old standing stereotypes and patriarchal norms that perpetuates Gender Inequality. Such norms have to come to an end. We believe that any country that is serious with any form of development should take Gender Equality seriously because there's no way a country can truly say they are developed without women and girls fully represented in every sector of the nation. We strongly believe that both women and girls have a role to play in the development of their communities and their countries. Human's Rights are Women's Rights as well. If a man's voice matters, then a woman's voice matters too. If a boy's education is important then a girls' education is important too.

As such this year's #ChooseToChallenge is befitting in challenging everyone who believes in Gender Equality to rise and fight to eradicate those ideas, those stereotypes and those institutions that have remained a barrier towards the achievement of Gender Equality. We cannot achieve equality in the boardroom without having achieved equality in the classroom and in every household. We need to treat our children the same in our homes and in our classrooms.

#ChooseToChallenge is a wake-up call to women and girls as well. Women and girls should be confident enough to claim leadership positions because no one is going to hand them over to them.

Everyone is challenged to rise and play a meaningful role in the fight for Gender Equality.

Source: IThemba for Girls Trust (IGT) Zimbabwe