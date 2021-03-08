Malawi: Nocma Suspends Financial Accountant, 3 Others for Alleged Indiscipline

State-owned National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) has suspended financial accountant Mabvuto Ndalahoma and three other employees for alleged indiscipline, the deputy chief executive officer Helen Buluma said in a notice she signed.

Other suspended employees include human resources and administration officer Margret Sakala, communications officer Telephonia Chigwenembe and personal assistant in the office of the chief executive officer (CEO) Christabel Chikusa.

However, Buluma's notice does not indicate the alleged misconduct.

She however said the suspension is for two weeks period effective March 4 2021 paving way for investigations and disciplinary hearing.

"During this time, all the four members of staff have been. asked not transact on any Nocma business nor come to the office until further communication from management through human resources and administration department," reads the notice in part.

However, Nocma sources indicate the four employees have been suspended on suspicion that they were among staff who had raised a petition to be given to the company's board of directors headed by Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi which catalogued their grievances against Buluma's management style

Buluma refused to comment on the matter.

Nocma currently has no CEO following the suspension of Gift Dulla last year to pave the way for investigations into alleged financial and procurement mismanagement at the entity.

Dulla was suspended alongside director of finance (DoF) Richard Milanzi.

Nocma board appointed Buluma as acting CEO with Dingiswayo Sambo as acting DoF.

But Buluma reverted to the position of deputy CEO after political pressure that she has been an operative of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and there are a spate of investigations into alleged plunder of various State enterprises during the era of DPP.

Nocma Limited is wholly owned by the Government of Malawi and was formed in line with the National Energy Policy of January 2003, but was registered on December 14 2010 under the Companies Act of 1984.

The strategic company is involved in fuel importation, storage at strategic fuel reserves and distribution nationwide. It is complemented by Petroleum Importers Limited, a consortium of private sector petroleum trading companies.