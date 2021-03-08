Liberia: MBH Power Dedicates Peace Island Electrification Project

MBH Power in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the Government of Liberia has dedicated the electrification project for Peace Island in Congo Town.

Speaking over the weekend at the dedicatory ceremony which was attended by government officials, developing partners and residents, including students, President George Manneh Weah urged Liberians to maintain peace and stability in fostering development.

President Weah said peace is vital to ensure socio-economic development takes place. He said government is committed to transforming living condition of the people through its Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The President stressed that the transformation of Liberia requires collective effort of all Liberians irrespective of political ideologies.

He thanked the EU for supporting Liberian government's effort towards national development.

Mr. Weah noted that despite being the oldest Independent country in Africa, Liberia is still underdeveloped, so it is about time partners help with the development process of Liberia.

Phase one of the project covers Peace Island or 540 Community, Old Road, Gaye Town, Chugbor, Keyhole, Transformer Community, Tweah Johnsonville Community and around Nigerian House.

Other targeted beneficiaries include Paco Island, Small Town, Central Monrovia, Old and New Matadi Estates, Lakpazee and Airfield communities, respectively.

Meanwhile, Head of the European Union said the EU will support Liberian government's developmental drive. Ambassador Laurent Delahousse noted EU member countries are prepared to support the development agenda of the government to enable it transforms the living condition of its people.

Ambassador Delahousse indicated that EU is spending 63million Euros for the Electrification project around Monrovia and its environs.

He said electricity is critical towards enhancing major commercial activities that would improve socio-economic development of the people.

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Paschal Buckley said, the people themselves taking ownership of projects implemented will guarantee protection of facilities installed on the ground.

Mr. Buckley reiterated that protection of projects implemented through developing partners must be sustained, adding that people should avoid power theft to ensure that transmissions are not destroyed soon.

He noted that electricity is essential for the growth and development of any community, so it should not be taken for granted.

Drives by President George Manneh Weah to spread electricity to every nook and corner of the country found yet another concrete expression over the weekend when Dr. Weah commissioned the "Light Up Monrovia" Project and formally switched on the Peace Island Community Light in Congo Town.

According to the Executive Mansion, Peace Island Community is one of Monrovia's large slums and long-marginalized communities that had existed without electric power for decades, reason why throngs of its residents burst into thunderous celebrations as the President, along with the European Union Head of Delegation, Ambassador Laurent Delahousse, switched on hundreds of homes in the community on March 5, 2021.

Under the "Light Up Monrovia" (LUM) project, over 38,000 homes are expected to be electrified including the installation of 2,100 streetlights.

Speaking during the LUM commissioning ceremony held on the Peace Island, President Weah described the European Union as key and strategic partner to Liberia's development and progress.

"I want to thank you, our partners and the European Union for your continuous support to the Government and people of this great nation," Dr. Weah said, expressing delight over the cordial relationship existing between the Government of Liberia and the developmental partners including the European Union.

"By working together, we continue to forge ahead in delivering on the promise of the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and positively changing the lives of the Liberian People," the Chief Executive stressed.

President Weah said electricity is not a luxury but a necessity; something every home needs to improve the mood of people, create warm and bright ambience, as oppose to glooming and unattractive spaces.

"Light provides a sense of security and brings together family and communities," President Weah further emphasized the importance of light.

The "Light Up Monrovia" is a Government of Liberia project funded by the 11th European Union Development Fund and the Monrovia Consolidation of Electricity Transmission and Distribution Project.