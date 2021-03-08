Uganda: Corruption in Police Must Stop, Museveni Again Warns

7 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Faith Amongin

President Museveni has once more told police officers to stop corruption practices.

Mr Museveni was meeting senior police officers led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen Paul Lokech, at State House Entebbe over the weekend.

"I have strongly warned them against involvement in corrupt practices. Corruption in the Police Force should stop," Mr Museveni tweeted on Sunday.

This comes at a time when police have been named the most corrupt government institution in the findings of the Fourth National Integrity Survey report 2019/2020 that was released last month.

A joint survey by the Inspectorate of Government and Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), revealed that 70 per cent of respondents in 128 functional districts at the time of the poll, named the regular police as the most corrupt.

Within the force, the traffic police was named most corrupt by 67 per cent of the respondents followed by Criminal Investigations Department (57 per cent).

However, this is not the first time Police has been named as a corrupt institution of government, the norm has been quite constant in previous reports done by different stakeholders.

The president, in the same meeting, tasked the force on proper methods of arresting suspects.

"The police should heed my earlier communication on proper methods of arresting suspects, handling citizens and foreign guests. Do not harass, beat, push or bark at wanainchi for whatever reason," Mr Museveni said.

"For retrogressive groups and hostile crowds, the security organs are guided by the legitimate means of the security forces on how to handle them. Do not let anybody threaten lives and property of Ugandans," he said.

Police officers have been cited in numerous reports as one the leading government body that violate human rights.

The police have consecutively for the past three years topped the list of violators of press freedom.

They have been severally accused by human rights activists of misapplying the Public Order Management Act to unfairly restrict legitimate assemblies of rights defenders, political civil actors.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.