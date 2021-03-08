Liberia: Govt to Tighten Security

Amidst reports of mysterious deaths in the city, the Government is set to rollout several measures that would see tighter security in place to bring suspects to book and enhance protection for citizens.

A source within the corridor of power said the insecurity in the city with the number of reported deaths many of whom suspects are at large have triggered the move.

It is not clear when the new security measures will be rollout but the source said President George Weah is concern and insists that a tough security measure is in place as soon as possible.

The fear of insecurity has come amidst increasing armed robberies and the discoveries of lifeless bodies on the streets with yet no trace to the perpetrators.

Two deaths were reported recently days after eight persons were found dead in Paynesville, one involving victim Florence Massaquoi and the other, an unidentified man mobbed by a crowd in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

A huge crowd gathered in shock around the corpse of the late Florence in the S.K.D. Boulevard, 72nd Community of Paynesville on Monday morning, 1 March. The body of the lady could be seen on the sidewalk, covered under a banana leaf.

Later on Monday afternoon, the Spokesman of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Moses Carter told journalists that the unconscious body of a 46 year - old woman identified as Florence Massaquoi was found in the S.K.D. Boulevard Community, 772nd, in Paynesville.

"This morning, we were alerted of a sad, or you may say, a tragic incident where one of our citizens was found lying unconscious in the ... [S.K.D.] Boulevard, 77and Community. Specifically, this citizen was a resident of the Rock Hill, GSA Community," Mr. Carter says.

According to Carter, police investigators were alerted about the situation by community residents following which the police's forensic and homicide teams moved in.

"We managed to make contact with the family of the Liberian female; and agreement was made. Madam Massaquoi, peace be to her ashes, was pronounced dead by nurses at our police clinic at ... our Police Academy, in the same 772nd Community," he explains.

At the same briefing, the police announced the death of a man in the Zayzay Community of Paynesville by a mob.

"Our attention has been drawn to the death of another citizen who was allegedly beaten to death by [an] angry crowd within the Zazay Community, Paynesville, on February 27, 2021 at about 2300hrs. The victim is yet to be identified," he says.

According to Carter, police are working to ensure that those responsible are made to face the full weight of the law.

Last week, a gathering of families, friends and well-wishers following their relative Nancy Miller's graduation on Wednesday, 24 February from the University of Liberia (UL), had a tragic end when the graduate and seven others were reportedly killed by suffocation resulting from carbon monoxide which is toxic to humans. The eight victims were discovered Thursday morning, 25 February.