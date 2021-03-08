Liberia: Speaker Turns On Street Lights in Pleebo

Days after Sasstown streets in Grand Kru County were switched on by President George Mannah Weah during his recent county tour, residents of Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2 jubilatred over the weekend as House Speaker Bhofal Chambers switched on 191 pieces of streets in the provincial city.

The lights were provided as a gift from President George Manneh Weah to the people of Pleebo. Pleebo residents on Friday, March 5, 2021 were amazed for the first time to see electricity in their district.

Speaking during the lighting of the street lights, Speaker Chambers applauded President Weah and the government for the exercise in the district he currently representats in ther House.

The Speaker narrated that the street lights came at the appropriate time, adding that good things will continue to come to the people of Pleebo Sodoken District in as much as they are willing to work with the government headed by President Weah.

The Maryland County District#2 Representative promised that more development will be brought to the peoples of Pleebo Sodoken district due to good working relationship with the government.

He pointed to several ongoing projects including the Southeastern roads pavement, the Karloken- to- Fishtown road, which he said when completed, will serve as a means of reducing transportation cost.

Speaker Chambers stressed that in as much government is allowed to work freely, situation of farm to market roads, health care facilities, schools, and electricity, micro -loan for farmwes, vocational schools and other assistance programs to help lift communities from the shadows of backwardness and extreme underdevelopment will be address.

According to him, government is prepared to construct 21.3 megawatts dam valued US$18 million to supply electricity to the people of Maryland and River Gee counties ,respectively.

Meanwhile, Speaker Chambers has assured citizens of his district tro complete all projects being undertaken by him including the Small Market building, library and extension of the New Pleebo Elementary and Junior high School.

For his part, Edward Mclntosh, said to be a close friend of President Weah in Pleebo Sodoken District said, the lights were brought to the district as gifts to the people from the President.

Mr. Mclntosh lauded President Weah during the turnover of the street lights to Pleebo City Mayor Wellington Kyne and county development superintendent Robin Scott.

He called on citizens to protect the facilities ast their own, saying, "As you can see how brighter they are, it is only left with you and myself to always see it as our own properties that have been given to us by President Weah."

Moreover, citizens of the district have commended President Weah for not forgotten about Pleebo Sodoken District in his street lights distribution exercise.

"We are happy to see such a great development in our district, although we have current in the County but the street lights have added additional beauty to the City", they disclosed.

Prior to the arrival of the street lights, citizens of the district, including local authorities held a day-long meeting with high-powered delegation from Monrovia headed by Deputy Minister for Mines and Energy, the Project Engineer from the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) and a representative from the Ministry of Finance and development Planning to turn over a electricity contract to an Indian firm, AFA TND.

AFA TND has been contracted by the Liberian government in collaboration with African Development Bank to electrify the entire Pleebo Sodoken District and Fishtown, River County, respectively. Editing by Jonathan Browne