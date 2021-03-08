Liberia Receives First Covid-19 Vaccines Through the Covax Facility, With Team Europe Support

96,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Liberia as the first part of the 384,000 doses that are expected to be delivered to the country over the next months through the COVAX Facility, the global initiative that is leading efforts to secure fair and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world, including low and middle-income countries.

The Ministers of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, were present at the arrival ceremony, together with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Niels Scott, the Ambassador, Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU), Laurent Delahousse, the Ambassadors of France, Michaël Roux, Germany, Hubert Jäger, United Kingdom, Neil Bradley, and the United States, Michael A. McCarthy, as well as the Chargé d'Affaires of Ireland, Kate O'Donnell, and other representatives of multilateral agencies.

Team Europe (the EU and its Member States) is one of the lead contributors to COVAX with over USD 2.6 billion.

These vaccines will allow Liberia to start the implementation of the country's COVID-19 vaccination plan. They will be instrumental in enhancing Liberia's resilience to the COVID-19 virus.

The European Union, together with the European Union Member States represented in Liberia (France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden) remain committed to supporting the Government and the People of Liberia in the response to COVID-19.

Announcing the last EU contribution to COVAX on 19 February 2021, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: "Last year, as part of our Coronavirus Global Response, we committed to ensuring universal access to vaccines everywhere on Earth, for everyone who would need them. COVAX is best placed to help us reach this goal. We want to make sure vaccines are soon delivered to low and middle-income countries. Because we will only be safe if the whole world is safe."

Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, added: "COVAX is our best hope that all our partners, in Africa and elsewhere, have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The EU has been leading efforts in international fora, such as the G20 and G7, to guarantee that collectively we ensure that COVID-19 vaccines become a global public good."

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, stressed: "Humanism and solidarity are essential values for Europe. These values have been our compass since the onset of the pandemic. The EU has invested close to EUR 3 billion (USD 3.5 billion) to pre-finance the production of safe and effective vaccines, which will benefit not only the EU but citizens across the world. Vaccines produced in Europe are now going all over the world and we as Team Europe are working to share doses secured under our advanced purchase agreements preferably through COVAX with the Western Balkans, Neighborhood and Africa - benefitting above all health workers and humanitarian needs."

The COVAX Facility aims to purchase 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, including at least 1.3 billion doses for low and middle-income countries. It will help to develop a diversified portfolio of vaccines, negotiated with different suppliers, and covering different scientific technologies, delivery times and prices. The COVAX Facility is a risk-sharing mechanism: it reduces the risk for manufacturers who invest without being sure about future demand, and it reduces the risk that countries would fail to secure access to a viable vaccine.

The European Union is committed to ensuring that everyone who needs a vaccine gets it, anywhere in the world, and to promote global health.

The EU's efforts to develop and produce an effective vaccine will benefit all in the global community. The EU investment in scaling up manufacturing capacity will be to the service of all countries in need. Through its Advanced Purchase Agreements, it requires manufacturers to make their production capacity available to supply all countries and calls for the free flow of vaccines and materials with no export restrictions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Building on the EU Vaccines Strategy, the EU is in the process of setting up vaccine sharing mechanism to allow EU Member States to redirect some of the doses procured under the advanced purchased agreement, preferably through COVAX.

To date, a total of 191 countries participate in the COVAX Facility, 92 of them low and middle-income economies eligible to get access to COVID-19 vaccines through Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Most of these are in Africa.

Vaccines will be procured and delivered to countries by the UNICEF Supply Division. The fast arrival of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines has shown that multilateralism and multi-actor partnerships work to solve the most pressing problems of our time.-Press release