Liberia: NEC to Certificate Additional Two Winner

-As Supreme Court affirms earlier declaration

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) says it has received two mandates from the Supreme Court of Liberia, affirming its declarations of the winners from the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Grand Kru County and in District Number #9, Representative By-election in Montserrado County.

A statement from NEC issued Friday, 5 March 2021, quotes the Supreme Court as mandating the Commission to resume full jurisdictions in the Grand Kru and District Number Nine Representative by-Elections after it carefully review the records.

In the district number Nine Representative By-election ruling between the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP through its Secretary General Aloysius Toe, and the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC and Frank Saah Foko, the Supreme Court said the plaintiff did not produce a list of names and Identification Cards or authorization power from voters to defend their legal rights.

The Court holds that because the motion was filed by an unknown person of the CPP and that no witness testify to the identity of the unknown person who signed the motion, the plaintiff lack legal standing to file for the CPP.

The ruling of the Supreme Court in the Grand Kru case, Nathaniel Barway, through the Chairman of the Liberia National Union, LINU, Nathaniel Bloma, and Candidate Numene T.H. Bartekwn of Grand Kru, the Court said the plaintiff toke the action without any legal basis thereto.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Administrative Court Davidetta Browne Lansanah has ordered the Certification Committee of the NEC to work out modalities for the certification program for Senator elect Numene T.H. Bartekwa of Grand Kru county and Representative elect Frank Saah Foko of district number Nine Montserrado County and to communicate the said date and time to Mr. Bartikwa and Mr. Foko, respectively.