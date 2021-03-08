Malawi: Supa Boy Announces Debut Album to Mark His Return

Lilongwe-based musician, Supa Boy, has revealed that he will be releasing his debut album this year.

The singer, born Godfrey Chimdzeka, has made the announcement with the release of two new songs to mark his return following a break he took almost four years ago.

Since the start of his music career in the early 2000s, Supa Boy never releasing a full project and was only a household name with singles such as the 2001 release "Umandimaliza", a hit that featured the late Joseph Tembo, before he put out another "Kumbukani" in 2004.

He was one of the local artists to be regarded highly back then as these two songs were a darling to many, showing on TV Malawi (now MBC TV)'s most-popular music show, Music Splash.

Super Boy, whose last offing was in 2017 when he released "Wandililitsa", a track which was produced by Tricky Beatz and featured award-winning performer, Dan Lu, disclosed: "I am currently working on a full album titled "Jamboree" and is projected to be released this year".

He explained further: "I have so far recorded several tracks, including "Break It" and "My Everything", which came out on 4th March to reintroduce myself to the music lovers both locally and outside Malawi.

"Break It has a video and I should be releasing a couple of tracks and videos before we finally release the full album later in the year."

The musician-cum-businessperson further shared what made him stop making music at a time he had started enjoying the airwaves both on radio and television.

"My parents thought music was a distraction because they wanted me to focus on helping them manage family business, [but] this time I have come to stay," assures the singer, whose dancehall background sees him fusing the dancehall genre and afro sounds in his new music.

"My message is targeting everyday life for both youths and adults. To my fans out there, I promise I won't disappoint and as I said, this time I'm not going anywhere."

For his latest project, Supa Boy is working with Right Buddy on the production. The album has seen him roping in Lilongwe-based talented singers Capital Gal, Cummie Kay as well as Dzaleka-based vocalist Jaunnet.