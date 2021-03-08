Tanzania: Mafia Ferry Signals Hope for Island's Economy

7 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

The new 'MV Kilindoni, Hapa Kazi Tu' ferry that was unveiled early last month is proving to be the real game-changer for the Mafia Island economy that was seeing sluggish growth.

The government should be commended for its efforts which led to the funding of the Sh5.3 billion ferry that is said to impact the lives of hundreds of residents.

What is even more impressive is the fact that the 100-tonne capacity ferry was built by a local company; Mwanza-based Songoro Marine Transport Boatyard at a Dar es Salaam workshop. This goes to show that Tanzania has companies that are capable of executing such enormous tasks.

Back to the benefits of the ferry, plying between Mafia and Nyamisati in the Coastal Region, residents living in Mafia and Nyamisati now no longer have to worry about unreliable transportation means such as canoes and small ships which posed a risk to their safety.

Furthermore, the ferry has brought in new economic opportunities for small traders who now have access to a wider market within Mafia Island and beyond. Ease of mobility means they can now ply from one village to another with their merchandize, offering customers an array of products - something that was not easily achievable prior to the ferry's construction.

Better yet, what we should all applaud as the ferry continues to relieve residents of some of the hurdles that they were subjected to for a very long time is the fact that it is cost-effective. According to residents who use the ferry, the cost of travel has been reduced by roughly Sh5,000, where previously they had to pay Sh21,000 per person traveling on the ferry, it now costs them Sh16,000.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.